MLB Rumors: First 3 moves new Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg should make
The Detroit Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager on Thursday. Greenberg spent time with Scott Harris in the Cubs organization.
2. Who is playing third base for the Detroit Tigers in 2024?
Nine different players have started at third base for the Tigers in 2023, including Nick Maton. Acquired along with Matt Vierling from the Phillies in an off-season trade for left-hander Gregory Soto, Maton has seen the most action at third with 53 games. However, he's currently back in Triple-A Toledo due to his inconsistent hitting at the major league level.
Internally, Detroit has several prospects who could potentially start at third in 2024. Colt Keith, who is one of the best bats in the Tigers system, has received rave reviews by Harris and manager A. J. Hinch on his approach at the plate, but he shares the same position as Justyn Henry-Malloy, another Harris trade pickup. He, like Keith, has had a good year at the plate in the minors but both have seen time elsewhere on the diamond.
But Harris said he wanted to see Malloy get more time in the outfield, and Keith has also seen time at second. Free agent wise, the big name hitting the market is Matt Chapman. With all the money coming off the books for the Tigers with Miguel Cabrera retiring, does Greenberg make a splash with Chapman? That reminds unclear, but Detroit is better suited to use that money elsewhere.