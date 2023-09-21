MLB Rumors: First 3 moves new Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg should make
The Detroit Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager on Thursday. Greenberg spent time with Scott Harris in the Cubs organization.
3. Addressing the Detroit Tigers outfield
Riley Greene on Wednesday underwent Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing elbow. He injured his elbow after making a sliding catch against the White Sox earlier in the month. Prior to that, Hinch was moving Greene over to the corners for several reasons.
For one, it was to keep Greene healthy and on the field as much as possible. Second, to see what they have in prospect centerfielder Parker Meadows. His brother, Austin, has missed the entire season and his future in Detroit is uncertain. The development of Kerry Carpenter has been a much-needed boost however, his defense, while improved, he may serve better as the DH in 2024.
With Greene's health a concern, given his status as one of the Tigers' most productive hitters, Greenberg faces questions on multiple fronts. While prospects like Justice Bigbie have shown promise, it's uncertain whether that will translate to success in the major leagues. Is Akil Baddoo the long-term solution in left field? Is Vierling better suited as a utility player? Greenberg will need to address these issues quickly in the off-season.
