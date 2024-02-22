MLB Rumors: Do odds show a surprise Jordan Montgomery signing coming?
Where will southpaw Jordan Montgomery end up? Odds suggest one team sticks out among the rest as a shocking favorite to sign him.
By Lior Lampert
After being traded to the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline, starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery is looking to cash in on his contribution to the team’s success by securing a lucrative payday this offseason.
However, Audacy Sports’ Rob Bradford has recently reported that the Rangers have not been “actively involved” in the pursuit of Montgomery for quite some time due to concerns about his price tag, paving the way for the veteran southpaw to explore other options.
That being said, one surprising suitor has emerged as the consensus favorite to land Montgomery, according to Sportsbetting.ag Sportsbook.
Boston Red Sox favored to sign Jordan Montgomery
The Boston Red Sox are viewed as the most likely destination for Montgomery based on their odds, being listed at even money. But will that actually happen remains the question.
While the Red Sox seem to be in the driver’s seat to sign one of the best free agents left on the market, the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and both New York franchises (Yankees and Mets) are lurking in the shadows.
Following a last-place finish in the 2023 AL East standings, the Red Sox could be trying to bolster their roster in hopes of returning to relevancy this upcoming season, with their sights set on Montgomery.
Montgomery spent his first six seasons in the MLB with the Yankees, so joining the Red Sox would be a disheartening development to some fans, but he wouldn’t be the first Bronx Bomber to play for Boston.
In 2023, Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 32 starts, before he elevated his performance after he was traded to the Rangers and played a critical role in their march to the World Series.
Through six postseason appearances this past season, Montgomery had a 3-1 record paired with a 2.90 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched.
If the Red Sox ultimately sign Montgomery, he’d provide a notable boost to their pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the MLB in team ERA (4.52). Until then, let's wait for a reputable report that confirms that Montgomery will head to Boston in 2024 and possibly beyond.