MLB Rumors: Braves Dylan Cease competition, Sox asking price, why Twins ditched Gray
- The Atlanta Braves aren't alone in their recent pursuit of Dylan Cease.
- The White Sox asking price for Cease is revealed.
- Why did the Twins ditch Sonny Gray?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Braves have familiar competition for Dylan Cease
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Monday that the Braves have entered the Dylan Cease sweepstakes. Atlanta lost out on both Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola, and remain engaged with Eduardo Rodriguez per recent reports. However, a trade may be the best avenue for Alex Anthopoulos to acquire a frontline starter, especially given the price tags on some of the top free-agent pitchers available.
Cease has two years of arbitration left on his current contract, and while that will certainly cost any interest suitor, at the very least it's a short-term agreement for now. I wrote about the Braves interest in Cease, and why it makes sense for Anthopoulos on Monday:
"Much of Anthopoulos's urgency to acquire a high-end starting pitcher this offseason is due to the likelihood that the Braves lose both Charlie Morton and Max Fried next winter. Fried will be a free agent, and extension talks have not gone according to plan thus far, despite an injury suffered by Fried this season which kept him out several months. Morton is on the wrong side of 40 and just opted into the final year of his contract, but any commitment beyond that is anyone's guess."
Unfortunately for Atlanta, however, they are not alone in these trade talks. The White Sox have plenty of leverage thanks to the Dodgers, who are also interested in Cease. Los Angeles's farm system is loaded with prospects, while the Braves would have to trade young, MLB-ready talent to acquire Cease. Depending on what Chicago is looking for, Anthopoulos may fall short of his goal.