MLB Rumors: Braves Dylan Cease competition, Sox asking price, why Twins ditched Gray
- The Atlanta Braves aren't alone in their recent pursuit of Dylan Cease.
- The White Sox asking price for Cease is revealed.
- Why did the Twins ditch Sonny Gray?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Has White Sox asking price for Dylan Cease gone down?
We don't know what White Sox GM Chris Getz is asking for in return in Dylan Cease trade talks, but it's a safe bet that any deal will include plenty of prospect capital. Cease is coming off a down year, yes, but he still has plenty of time left on his contract (which is affordable), and was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022. His resume speaks for itself.
Cease was reportedly available at the trade deadline in early August, but the White Sox asking price wasn't met. That leads to the obvious question: What is the White Sox asking price, and is Getz flexible? Per Rob Bradford of WEEI, Chicago asked the Boston Red Sox for one of their top young pitchers in return for Cease.
Bello started 28 games for the Red Sox in 2023 and will be entering his age-25 season. He'd jump to the top of the Chicago rotation right away if acquired by the White Sox.
Any team executive interested in Cease has to enter trade talks understanding they will part ways with young players they like. Acquiring talent means taking some risks, and parting ways with young prospects who could one day develop into superstars. However, Cease is already a perennial All-Star if he's right. The bidding war has just begun for the left-handed pitcher, but if Getz is serious about starting a rebuild, expect him to wait for the right package.