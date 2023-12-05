MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease favorite, Corbin Burnes latest, Cardinals traitor
- Former Cardinals pitcher drawing interest from division rival
- Latest on a potential Corbin Burnes trade
- Possible sleeper in on Dylan Cease trade
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Potential favorite emerges for Cease
After losing 101 games during the regular season, the Chicago White Sox have made it abundantly clear that they are open for business in terms of trades.
This means that right-hander Dylan Cease is on the trading block.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a favorite may have emerged for the White Sox ace. That team is the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore won 101 games during the regular season and had the best record in the American League. But without a frontline starter, their biggest flaw was exposed in the postseason. Adding Cease would give them a frontline starter to lead the rotation.
As for the return package, Heyman believes that infielder Jordan Westburg would make sense. The White Sox do have holes in their infield with Elvis Andrus and Tim Anderson both free agents. Adding Westburg would help them fill one of those holes.
It's clear that the Orioles intend to remain competitive in 2024, while the White Sox appear prepared to engage in a rebuild after missing the postseason two years in a row.
Cease would give the Orioles somebody that they can rely on in the postseason.