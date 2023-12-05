MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease favorite, Corbin Burnes latest, Cardinals traitor
- Former Cardinals pitcher drawing interest from division rival
- Latest on a potential Corbin Burnes trade
- Possible sleeper in on Dylan Cease trade
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: The latest on Corbin Burnes
Even after the Milwaukee Brewers won 92 games and cruised to an NL Central title in 2023, reports indicate that the team is openly shopping their ace in Corbin Burnes.
According to Heyman, the Brewers have had trade discussions with other teams about Burnes. The popular belief is that Burnes will be out of the Brewers preferred price range when he enters free agency at the end of the 2024 season.
Still, Heyman notes that since the Brewers are currently positioned to be a contender in 2024, a trade appears unlikely as of now. That is, of course unless the Brewers are "blown away" by a trade offer for the right-hander.
Burnes would be a significant upgrade for any contending team looking for help at the top of their rotation. Milwaukee already let go of Brandon Woodruff, so it is still possible that they could find a suitor for Burnes.
Still, if a team is to pry Burnes away from the Brewers, it's going to take a massive haul, including top prospects and Major League-ready talent, all in one package.
It remains to be seen if any team will be able to meet the Brewers asking price.