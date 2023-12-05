MLB Rumors: Dylan Cease favorite, Corbin Burnes latest, Cardinals traitor
- Former Cardinals pitcher drawing interest from division rival
- Latest on a potential Corbin Burnes trade
- Possible sleeper in on Dylan Cease trade
By Curt Bishop
The Winter Meetings period has reached its third and penultimate day. Thus far, not much has happened, save for a trade between the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners that gave the Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic.
Not much else has taken place on the MLB rumors front, though that could change between now and the end of the day on Wednesday, when the Winter Meetings officially wrap up.
Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes are two names that are on the trade block as of now. Both could ultimately be moved before long.
MLB Rumors: Former Cardinals pitcher drawing interest from division rival
At the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals were sellers, trading away pieces such as Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, and Chris Stratton. One of those pieces may ultimately end up returning to the NL Central.
According to Cardinals insider Jeff Jones, the Pittsburgh Pirates have shown interest in adding Flaherty to their rotation on a short-term deal if he is unable to sign a long-term contract.
Flaherty was traded from St. Louis to the Baltimore Orioles just minutes prior to the deadline. He appeared in 29 games and made 27 starts, going 8-9 and posting a lackluster ERA of 4.99.
Flaherty is now five years removed from an epic performance in 2019, when he went on a tear in the second half of the season and finished the season with a 2.75 ERA, even garnering some attention in the Cy Young race.
Injuries have been an issue for Flaherty over the past few seasons, but the Pirates could benefit from having a veteran presence on their starting staff. The team won just 76 games and finished in fourth place in the NL Central in 2023.