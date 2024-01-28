MLB rumors: Surprise Dylan Cease suitor, Red Sox mistake, prospect age fraud
MLB Rumors: Surprise team joins Dylan Cease trade talks
Of all of the starting pitchers who were viewed as available to be had in trades this offseason, Dylan Cease felt most likely to move. He has an extra year of control which teams covet, would not break the bank financially, and is on a team in the Chicago White Sox who have made it abundantly clear that they're rebuilding.
While it felt like Cease was going to go eventually, nothing has happened. The White Sox are asking for an absurd amount in return for their ace, and teams are clearly afraid to meet their asking price. At least for now.
Some teams that were expected to be right in the thick of Cease trade talk included the Orioles, Dodgers, and Yankees. With those teams seemingly afraid to make a deal, the Seattle Mariners have entered the fold according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
The Mariners entering Cease discussions comes as a shock because their rotation is already one of the best in the game and they desperately need offense. Chicago is reportedly seeking one of Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo as the centerpiece to any Cease trade. The Mariners adding Cease to a rotation that already consists of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert would be absurd, and would frankly put them right back in the AL West race.
Offense would remain a glaring issue for Seattle even if they manage to execute a Cease trade, however, if they only need to score three or four runs per game to win with such a stout rotation, perhaps they won't need to do much in terms of adding offense.
It'd be a surprise to see Seattle actually pull this off with their need for bats, but with the rest of the league afraid to pull the trigger on a Cease deal, why not? If the price makes sense, the Mariners might as well build what would easily be the best rotation in all of baseball.