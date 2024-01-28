MLB rumors: Surprise Dylan Cease suitor, Red Sox mistake, prospect age fraud
MLB Rumors: Red Sox letting obvious FA target slip away
The Texas Rangers signed David Robertson to a one-year deal worth $11.5 million to fortify their bullpen. While on the surface that deal looks a bit pricey even with it only being for one year, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) says that the right-hander is only making $5 million in salary for this season. He has a mutual option for next season worth $7 million which includes a $1.5 million buyout, and he has $5 million deferred from 2027-2031. The deal looks good, but the present value is not quite as good as it seems.
Why this matters for the Boston Red Sox is quite simple. The Rangers are showing that they're incredibly uncomfortable throwing money around until they get clarity on how much money they'll be getting from their local TV deal. With Jordan Montgomery, a pitcher Texas is very interested in, sitting in free agency, Boston has the chance to swoop in and snag the ace. Unfortunately, they don't appear to be jumping at the golden opportunity to do so.
"A potential reunion between the Rangers and free agent left-hander Jordan Montgomery remains on hold, perhaps even out of reach. As the delay continues, the opportunity exists for another club to jump into the fray. And it’s almost inexplicable the Red Sox are not seizing the moment."- The Athletic
Montgomery would likely prefer to return to the Rangers after he just pitched so well and won the World Series with them, but he most of all would like to cash in coming off his best season.
"Montgomery is familiar with Boston, and not only from his days pitching for the Yankees. He has spent the offseason in the city while his wife, McKenzie, continues her residency in dermatology at an area hospital."- The Athletic
The Red Sox have a glaring hole at the top of their rotation. Yes, they signed Lucas Giolito to make their rotation a bit better, but they also traded Chris Sale away. Giolito will give Boston more durability than Sale, but doesn't have the same upside as Boston's former ace. Adding Montgomery, a legitimate frontline starter who happens to also be quite durable, would go a long way for Boston to truly compete this upcoming season.
Montgomery would not require the Red Sox to forfeit a draft pick since he doesn't come with the Qualifying Offer attached, he'd fill a massive hole on their roster, and most of all, he'd be ultra-motivated to find revenge against the Yankees. There's no reason for a big market team like Boston to not be all over this golden opportunity, yet it seems like the Red Sox have no desire to get this done. They're letting the Rangers wait out their TV deal rather than just sign a frontline arm who'd be willing to go there. Inexcusable.