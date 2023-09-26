MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of Cardinals possible interest in Eduardo Rodriguez
The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching, but should they go after Eduardo Rodriguez, who could opt out of his Detroit Tigers deal?
By Curt Bishop
Why Eduardo Rodriguez would make sense
In 25 starts, Rodriguez is 12-9 with an ERA of 3.40. He has also fanned 138 batters in 145.2 innings of work. He's averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and just 2.9 walks. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is quite good too, as it sits at 2.94.
Rodriguez is having a very successful season and could profile as a No. 2 starter if he repeats his performance next year. The Cardinals also are in desperate need of strikeout pitching in their rotation and their bullpen.
For the past several years, the Cards pitching staff has largely operated with a pitch-to-contact approach. It has worked in the past thanks to a solid defense, but with the shift being banned, it took them a little bit of time to adjust to the new rules.
In this day and age, strikeouts are what is coveted by teams. swing-and-miss pitching typically plays well in the postseason too, and having a few pitchers like that on the roster could give the Cardinals a far better chance to make a deeper run. They haven't won a playoff series since 2019 or a postseason game since 2020. In fact, they have lost each of their previous five playoff games.
Rodriguez has pitched in the postseason with the Red Sox since he made his Major League debut back in 2015. He even helped guide the Sox to a World Series title in 2018.
But if his numbers this year are any indication, he could be a pitcher that the Cardinals decide to target in free agency as they try to bolster their pitching staff for 2024.