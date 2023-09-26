MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of Cardinals possible interest in Eduardo Rodriguez
The St. Louis Cardinals need pitching, but should they go after Eduardo Rodriguez, who could opt out of his Detroit Tigers deal?
By Curt Bishop
Reasons to stay away from Eduardo Rodriguez
While Rodriguez could be a solid addition for St. Louis, there may be some reasons to stay away from him.
Firstly, the veteran left-hander has dealt with some injuries over the past couple of years. He was out for over a month earlier this season due to a left index finger pulley rupture. Last year, he missed most of the season with a ribcage sprain. Fortunately, none of his injuries were arm related, but it's still something to keep an eye on.
This is also the first season that Rodriguez has pitched like a top-of-the-rotation starter. He had a 4.05 ERA last season, which was his first year with the Tigers. That isn't a bad mark by any stretch, but it isn't something that teams looking for an ace would look for in any pitcher.
He's only had two seasons in his career where he has finished with an ERA below four. That likely will change this year, but it's also something that the Cardinals may think twice about before pursuing him, if Rodriguez is somebody they decide to try for this coming winter.
It's going to take three starters from outside the organization to get the Cardinals back to where they want to be, and they'll want to make sure they're getting the right arms.