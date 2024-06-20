A Yankees-Rockies trade to fix a surprising new pressing need by the deadline
The New York Yankees have a catching problem and it's one that nobody wants to admit. While Jose Trevino has been fine at the plate, the value of a quality defensive catcher is more than his offense produces.
Trevino hasn't been average behind the dish, in fact, he's been a complete liability back there. His arm strength is putrid, and he's been stolen on a ton recently. He does add a ton of value as a pitch framer, but there comes a limit to how much running the other team can do until it needs to be stopped.
Trevino isn't completely unplayable right now, but the Yankees need another catching option to keep the position stable when October comes.
A Yankees-Rockies trade that fixes New York's catching problem
According to Baseball Savant, Trevino ranks fourth worst among qualified catchers with a pop time of 2.08 seconds. New York could turn their attention to Colorado catcher Elias Diaz, who's sure to become available on the market. Diaz ranks 12th best with a pop time of 1.90.
Diaz would also provide another stable bat in the New York lineup, a bat that's even better than Trevino's. It would give the Yankees one of the best 1-2 catching punch in the league, opening the possibility that the starting pitcher could freely pick between the two catchers for their starts.
The Yankees could get this deal done without losing a top-10 prospect, mostly because Diaz is a rental option at catcher.
Beeter, 25, has an incredible arsenal with advanced feel for two breaking balls. He's having a tremendous year in Triple-A, holding an ERA of 2.53, even though his walk rate has been concerningly high. If he can get the walks under control, he's truly a threat to be a middle of the rotation kind of guy by next year.
Cowles, New York's 29th-ranked prospect, is playing much better than his ranking right now. At the Double-A level, Cowles is slashing .295/.371/.469 with 21 doubles in 61 games. He has real potential with the bat, but he's a bit on the older side.
For the Rockies, they're going to need to part ways with Diaz before the season is up. It just makes sense given his contract. But for the Yankees, adding him makes plenty of sense. When October rolls around, the Yankees can't afford to be stolen on several times in a single game.