MLB Rumors: Gio Urshela reunion among options, Brewers first post-Burnes add, Yankees whiff again
- Yankees reunion possible
- Brewers make frugal addition
- Burnes deal falls through
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees whiff again
The New York Yankees have added Marcus Stroman and Luke Weaver in free agency to bolster their starting rotation. However, a recent report from Andy Martino of SNY suggests they aren't ready to be done just yet.
Martino revealed that before right-hander Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees were in the mix for the former Cy Young.
However, the Yankees ultimately balked at the Milwaukee Brewers asking price, believing it was too high. As a result, Burnes is now a division rival.
While the Yankees do have reigning Cy Young Gerrit Cole and could benefit from a bounce-back season from left-hander Carlos Rodon, one more addition of a top-level starter wouldn't have hurt.
Burnes won his Cy Young in 2021 and is somebody that if added would have made the Yankees a clear contender for a World Series title.
However, New York has once again missed the boat on adding another starter.
This doesn't necessarily mean that the Yankees are done, as they could potentially still swing a deal for Jesus Luzardo or even Dylan Cease to counter the Orioles big splash and remain in the conversation for an AL East title.
New York finished the 2023 season on a sour note. They barely finished over .500 and posted a record of 82-80, which was only good for fourth place in a competitive AL East division.
The Yankees swiftly address their offensive needs by adding Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham in trades. But the pitching staff still leaves a lot to be desired as spring training approaches.
The Yankees will more than likely not pursue Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, though they were reportedly willing to give Snell his desired contract before they pivoted and signed Stroman.