MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Baltimore Orioles offseason wish list
The Baltimore Orioles will be busy upgrading the pitching staff this winter, and it headlines their offseason wish list.
In the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles established themselves as one of baseball’s most electrifying teams. Not only did they have the most wins of any American League team, they have arguably the most exciting outlook in baseball as their young talent is stockpiled throughout the organization.
It’s been a masterclass in how to rebuild an organization by general manager Mike Elias. But as their early playoff exit underscored, there is work to be done.
If the Orioles are able to supplement their young roster with veteran talent and leadership this winter, they will have a legitimate shot at representing the American League in the World Series. They do, even as their roster is currently constructed. But adding the right pieces, especially on the pitching side, would give them a much better chance at maximizing those chances to win a championship.
Here are their offseason priorities.