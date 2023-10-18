MLB Rumors: Grading the top-3 items on the Baltimore Orioles offseason wish list
The Baltimore Orioles will be busy upgrading the pitching staff this winter, and it headlines their offseason wish list.
Orioles need to add starting pitching upgrades
At the trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles were in on numerous arms. They ultimately acquired Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals, though the right-hander fizzled out after the trade and is very unlikely to return to Baltimore.
Last winter, I thought the Orioles should pursue Carlos Correa. They did not, and that turned out to be the right decision.
But there is a strong argument to be made that if the Orioles splurge this winter, it should be on a starting pitcher. And there will be no shortage of options. The free-agent options include left-handers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery and right-handers Aaron Nola, Lucas Giolito and Sonny Gray. The trade options include right-handers Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes, though Burnes could be unlikely to be moved considering Brandon Woodruff’s injury.
The Orioles poked around on Cease at the trade deadline, so perhaps he’s a name that’s worth watching.