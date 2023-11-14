Fansided

MLB Insider: 3 stars to watch on trade market and where they fit best

The GM Meetings offered some clues as to what will happen in the 2023-2024 offseason. Here's what FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray expects to happen on the trade market.

By Robert Murray

Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

Glasnow is very likely to be traded this offseason, and his $25 million salary is a primary reason for that.

The Rays are not in a position where they can 1) pay that salary and 2) do not seem likely to extend him before he becomes a free agent after the 2024 season. So it would behoove the front office to get ahead of it and listen on any potential Glasnow inquiry.

From everything I heard at the GM Meetings, the Rays are expected to listen to Glasnow inquiries and a trade seems increasingly likely. Where he may end up is unclear, but given his talent and past performance, there should be a long list of teams after the 30-year-old.

I fully expect Glasnow to be traded and playing elsewhere besides Tampa Bay in 2024.

Potential fits: Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals.

