MLB Rumors: 3 blockbuster trades to land Rays ace Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays could look to shed Tyler Glasnow's salary this winter, as he's set to make $25 million in 2024 and will be a free agent shortly thereafter.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves should take a swing for Tyler Glasnow
Starting pitching is not the Braves primary concern this offseason, as they need to make improvements to the bullpen and outfield. Yet, perhaps the rotation should be a bit higher on that list. Kyle Wright is expected to miss all of next season, and Charlie Morton has yet to decide if he's coming back for 2024. Should Morton retire, that leaves a rather obvious void in the Braves rotation. Add in that Max Fried will be a free agent in 2024, and acquiring Glasnow to pair with Spencer Strider long term could make a lot of sense.
It's unclear why the Braves and Fried remain so far apart in extension talks. Fried will be over 30 years old, and has some injury concerns of his own -- just as Glasnow does. Yet, Glasnow has already undergone Tommy John surgery, while Fried has not.
What the Braves have that neither the Mets nor Cardinals can really offer is MLB-ready pitching talent. In A.J. Smith-Shawver, the Braves feature a top-rated prospect who already has MLB experience despite being just 21 years old at the time of his debut. Smith-Shawver has electric stuff and, for the most part, has been deemed untouchable in trade talks.
That might change for a player of Glasnow's caliber. It's worth a phone call by the Rays if they plan on moving on from their young ace.