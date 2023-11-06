MLB Rumors: 3 blockbuster trades to land Rays ace Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays could look to shed Tyler Glasnow's salary this winter, as he's set to make $25 million in 2024 and will be a free agent shortly thereafter.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: New York Mets could trade for Tyler Glasnow
It's no secret the Mets need starting pitching. They traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the deadline, taking on the majority of their remaining salaries in exchange for prospects. New York's farm system is strong enough to pry a player like Tyler Glasnow away from the Rays.
Were Glasnow to join New York, he would be paired with Kodai Senga atop the rotation. Senga could win the NL Rookie of the Year award, as he flashed ace potential of his own. Senga is an All-Star in the making, and a key reason why the Mets think they have a chance to land one of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Orix Buffaloes in NPB. Yamamoto seems the more likely target, as rival front office executives believe the Mets to be the favorite for his services, per Bob Nightengale.
Yet, why not acquire another young starter as well? A three-headed monster of Senga, Glasnow and Yamamoto would be tough to contend with in a crowded NL East, and could set the Mets up for years to come. Rather than relying on veterans, New York would feature three young aces, all of whom have the potential to dominate with complicated pitch arsenals.