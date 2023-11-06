MLB Rumors: 3 blockbuster trades to land Rays ace Tyler Glasnow
The Tampa Bay Rays could look to shed Tyler Glasnow's salary this winter, as he's set to make $25 million in 2024 and will be a free agent shortly thereafter.
By Mark Powell
While injuries have long haunted Tyler Glasnow's Rays career, the ace rounded back into form in 2023, going 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.083 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. In what's considered a relatively weak free-agent pitching market, it makes sense for the Rays to shop Glasnow a year ahead of free agency.
Glasnow has swing-and-miss stuff that most contenders covet. While he's a valued member of Tampa's rotation, the Rays pitcher development program is among the best in the sport. Surely the Rays believe they can replace Glasnow for a cheaper target.
This isn't the first time Glasnow has been floated as a possible trade chip. Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times floated this idea just last week:
"In deciding whether to unload Tyler Glasnow’s team-record $25 million salary for 2024, the Rays need to know how many teams are likely to be interested and get a sense of what would be a reasonable return for the right-handed starter...If they plan to trade Glasnow, as many around the game expect, it would behoove them to make a deal early in the offseason," Topkin wrote.
There seems to be an increasing likelihood that Glasnow is dealt elsewhere this offseason. He's set to make a team-record $25 million, of course, and then hit free agency in 2024. If Tampa does make a deal, these potential suitors make a lot of sense.
MLB Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals could trade for Tyler Glasnow
It's no secret that the Cardinals are enamored with Glasnow. He brings to the table exactly what they need -- a multifaceted pitch arsenal and high velocity. The Cards current rotation lacks swing-and-miss stuff, and with the retirement of Adam Wainwright, they don't really have an ace in the cards. Trading for Glasnow could change all that.
The issue with an trade for St. Louis is the indication by Topkin that the Rays would want a proven MLB starter back in return. The Cardinals strength is in the outfield, which is surely where they will direct Tampa's scouting department when discussing a deal for Glasnow, should those conversations occur.
John Mozeliak is determined to explore all avenues in a trade for elite starting pitching. In free agency, St. Louis has already been linked to Aaron Nola and Blake Snell, among others. Now, a Glasnow trade could help position the Cardinals well moving forward.