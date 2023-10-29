MLB rumors: Interesting Soto destination picking up steam, Nola's fate in Philly, White Sox budding star
- Jake Eder is getting close to White Sox debut
- Aaron Nola's high asking price could make Phillies balk
- Cubs emerging as trade threat for Juan Soto
MLB Rumors: Cubs expected to pursue Padres' Juan Soto via trade
The Chicago Cubs "will be involved in the Juan Soto trade sweepstakes this offseason," according to Bob Levine of 670 The Score, validating similar previous reports from others.
The Padres are looking to cut costs after a disappointing season. The Cubs, meanwhile, are looking for an additional piece to push them over the top after falling just shy of the postseason. If Cody Bellinger leaves in free agency, it could become even more important for Chicago to land a powerful bat to anchor the middle of the lineup.
Soto has one year left on his contract before he hits free agency. On one hand, that should lower the price relative to his incredible skill set. But, it also adds an extra layer of risk for Chicago. Soto could up and leave in 2024, leaving the Cubs empty-handed.
Levine points to Chicago utilityman Christopher Morel as a potential target for the Padres, who are said to be high on him. Morel appeared in 107 games last season, slashing .247/.313/.508 with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs. He is under contract through 2028 at a much lower cost than Soto, which could appear to San Diego.
For Chicago, this is an opportunity to add a genuine superstar. Soto dominated at the plate, per ususal, last season. He slashed .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. He also played in all 162 games, which is notable. If the Cubs want an ironman with the power to offset a defense-oriented lineup, Soto certainly fits the bill.