MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery reunion and 2 more free agent fits
Could a Jordan Montgomery reunion be in order in MLB free agency? Fits for the Rangers LHP and two other pending free agents.
Jordan Hicks: Arizona Diamondbacks
Before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks almost ended up with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Alas, the Diamondbacks, who were desperate for a bullpen piece, acquired reliever Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners. With Hicks being a free agent in the offseason and the Diamondbacks still in need of bullpen help, pursuing the flamethrowing right-hander could make sense.
It remains unclear if Hicks would be open to pitching in the eighth inning with Sewald commanding the ninth, and that could complicate any potential fit. He has experience pitching in numerous rolls out of the bullpen, but in both St. Louis and Toronto this season, he has pitched in the ninth inning.
We’ll see what Hicks desires in free agency, but it would hardly be a surprise to see the Diamondbacks involved.