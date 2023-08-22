MLB Rumors: Jordan Montgomery reunion and 2 more free agent fits
Could a Jordan Montgomery reunion be in order in MLB free agency? Fits for the Rangers LHP and two other pending free agents.
Julio Urias: Los Angeles Dodgers
I think there is a very real shot that the Los Angeles Dodgers re-sign starting pitcher Julio Urias.
That said, their pursuit of the left-hander could be delayed as they go all-in to pursue Shohei Ohtani. So it leaves the opportunity for some team -- the Cardinals? Orioles? Someone else? -- to swoop in and sign Urias away from the Dodgers.
But I ultimately think that the Dodgers will re-sign Urias. Their need for rotation help is too great, especially with it being unclear just how much longer Clayton Kershaw will pitch before he retires. Urias is someone who is familiar with the Dodgers. He’s thrived there, growing into one of the best pitchers in baseball, and is in line for a monster payday that should make him one of the highest paid pitchers in baseball.
Of course, it will come down to who can offer Urias the most money. After all, his agent is Scott Boras. But the Dodgers have been mindful of keeping their long-term payroll flexible to add a big name (Ohtani) and that should still leave plenty of room for Urias as well.