MLB Rumors: Jorge Soler favorites, Dylan Cease dark horse, Marcus Stroman's market
- Pair of AL East teams battling for Jorge Soler
- Cardinals could be Dylan Cease dark horse
- 5 teams reportedly in on Marcus Stroman
With Shota Imanaga now off the board, Marcus Stroman has an argument for being one of the three best starting pitchers remaining in free agency. With the prices for the other two starters, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery being sky high, Stroman could be the best affordable option for several teams that are unwilling to spend nine figures on a starting pitcher.
With that in mind, Jon Heyman listed five teams that appear to be in on this right-hander during his segment on BR Live. Those teams included the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox.
All five of those teams are ones that plan on being competitive to an extent in 2024 and all have a need for starting pitching. Adding one like Stroman who is battle tested, mostly durable, and consistently living with a sub-4.00 ERA makes sense for any of these teams trying to get better.
The way Stroman ended his 2023 season likely means he'll require a short-term investment which is more palatable for teams seeking pitching help. Stroman doesn't have the same ceiling as Montgomery or Snell, but his price point is why he'll likely have more teams clamoring for his services. It should be interesting to see how it plays out, and with Imanaga off the board, perhaps a decision could come sooner than we think.