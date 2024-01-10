MLB Rumors: Jorge Soler favorites, Dylan Cease dark horse, Marcus Stroman's market
- Pair of AL East teams battling for Jorge Soler
- Cardinals could be Dylan Cease dark horse
- 5 teams reportedly in on Marcus Stroman
MLB Rumors: Cardinals could be Dylan Cease dark horse
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an active offseason, addressing several of the team's needs, primarily on the pitching side. They signed three starting pitchers including 2023 AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray to improve what was a horrific rotation this past season. They also traded for Andrew Kittredge in an underrated move to add an established late-game arm to their bullpen.
There's a good chance St. Louis is done adding this offseason. They shouldn't be, as their pitching still isn't very good, but their lineup should do serious damage if they can stay healthy, and their pitching certainly is improved.
While there's a good chance the Cardinals are done, nothing is set in stone. They probably won't sign any more lucrative free agents, but pulling off a trade could make some sense. Even after shipping Tyler O'Neill off to Boston the Red Birds still have a bevy of outfielders they could move. One of Jordan Walker, Lars Noobaar, Tommy Edman, and Dylan Carlson will be coming off the bench. The idea of trading one of them to really upgrade the rotation has to at least cross John Mozeilak's mind at some point.
If they were to pursue a rotation upgrade, Dylan Cease is a name that has been thrown out. It's less likely after all of their additions, but the Cardinals were named by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter as a potential dark horse in the Cease sweepstakes. If the Chicago White Sox opt to trade this right-hander, the Cardinals have pieces on the MLB and minor league levels that the White Sox might want. It's not likely, but the Cardinals shouldn't be counted completely out.