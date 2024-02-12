3 teams desperate enough to give Jorge Soler a multi-year deal
Jorge Soler, like many other top free agents, remains unsigned. These two teams might be logical fits for the slugger and may could even splurge on him if necessary.
By Curt Bishop
1. Toronto Blue Jays
Even after adding Justin Turner, the Toronto Blue Jays shouldn't be counted out of the Soler sweepstakes.
Turner is more likely to serve as a designated hitter at 39, so a hole at third base is still open with Matt Chapman a free agent.
Granted, that is not Soler's position, but if he's added to the outfield mix, perhaps Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be the one to claim third base duties.
Soler would certainly strengthen an already powerful Blue Jays lineup that features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Dautlon Varsho, and Bo Bichette. A move to sign him might also elevate the Jays to the top of the AL East, which remains very competitive with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays.
Toronto's offense went quiet in the Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins, so more additions wouldn't hurt as they try to remain in contention for 2024. The team won 89 games last year and finished in third in the AL East.
Soler checks all the boxes and would allow Kiner-Falefa to take over third base duties full-time while the former remains in the outfield.