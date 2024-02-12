3 teams desperate enough to give Jorge Soler a multi-year deal
Jorge Soler, like many other top free agents, remains unsigned. These two teams might be logical fits for the slugger and may could even splurge on him if necessary.
By Curt Bishop
2. Boston Red Sox
Of all teams in baseball, no organization is more desperate than the Boston Red Sox.
Unfortunately, they have been unwilling to spend significant money, despite their market.
To make matters worse, the Red Sox appear to only be willing to make a move if they shed salary, as Morosi reported regarding the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. Boston has finished in last place in the AL East three times in the last four years. They also let Justin Turner, one of the centerpieces of their offensive attack in 2023 sign with the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox are in desperate need of power in their lineup to replace the departed Turner, and Soler would certainly fit the bill of an ideal replacement for Turner.
Despite the narrative pushed by the Red Sox front office and Fenway Sports Group, the team has plenty of money to spend as they try to recover from back-to-back last-place finishes in the AL East.
Boston's only trip to the postseason in the last four seasons was a surprise run to the ALCS in 2021. In order to return to October and bring back the electric postseason atmosphere at Fenway Park, more pieces are going to be needed, and Soler could be one of them.