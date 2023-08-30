Fansided

MLB Rumors: Matching fits for Lucas Giolito and 3 more waiver surprises

  • Where will Lucas Giolto land after hitting waivers?
  • Fits for two outfielders on waivers
  • Another SP who could work with a contender

By Robert Murray

Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies / Mitchell Leff/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Harrison Bader, Yankees

Bader has struggled mightily in recent weeks, and is barely seeing playing time against right-handed pitchers. But he has thrived against left-handed pitching – he’s hitting .365/.406/.730 with a 1.136 OPS in 69 plate appearances against lefties – and that, combined with his Gold Glove defense, make him a strong candidate to be claimed.

Same with the fact that any team that claims Bader would only have to pay him around $1 million for the remainder of the season, which is a bargain for a player of his caliber. He would also be postseason eligible too. This makes a ton of sense for a team with a big outfield and likes to platoon their outfielders.

Potential fit: San Francisco Giants

feed

Home/MLB Rumors