MLB Rumors: Matching fits for Lucas Giolito and 3 more waiver surprises
- Where will Lucas Giolto land after hitting waivers?
- Fits for two outfielders on waivers
- Another SP who could work with a contender
Harrison Bader, Yankees
Bader has struggled mightily in recent weeks, and is barely seeing playing time against right-handed pitchers. But he has thrived against left-handed pitching – he’s hitting .365/.406/.730 with a 1.136 OPS in 69 plate appearances against lefties – and that, combined with his Gold Glove defense, make him a strong candidate to be claimed.
Same with the fact that any team that claims Bader would only have to pay him around $1 million for the remainder of the season, which is a bargain for a player of his caliber. He would also be postseason eligible too. This makes a ton of sense for a team with a big outfield and likes to platoon their outfielders.
Potential fit: San Francisco Giants