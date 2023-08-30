MLB Rumors: Matching fits for Lucas Giolito and 3 more waiver surprises
- Where will Lucas Giolto land after hitting waivers?
- Fits for two outfielders on waivers
- Another SP who could work with a contender
Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox
The White Sox held trade discussions with other teams about Clevinger ahead of the deadline, according to sources, but no deal was consummated.
Clevinger not being traded likely stemmed from just coming off the Injured List in late July, and having limited innings coming off injury. But he is healthy and has been very useful for the White Sox this season – he has a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts – and is signed to a reasonable one-year, $12 million contract for the 2023 season. There’s a shot he gets claimed.
Potential fit: Atlanta Braves
Hunter Renfroe, Angels
While Giolito and Clevinger have chances to be traded, I do not envision that to be the case for Renfroe.
Renfroe, 31, has hit 18 home runs this season but is slashing .239/.300/.425, which would be his worst since 2020. He has been on five teams in five seasons (San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Angels). I don’t envision him adding a sixth team to that list. A trade here is highly, highly unlikely.
Potential fit: Nowhere