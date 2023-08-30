MLB Rumors: Matching fits for Lucas Giolito and 3 more waiver surprises
- Where will Lucas Giolto land after hitting waivers?
- Fits for two outfielders on waivers
- Another SP who could work with a contender
The Los Angeles Angels sent shockwaves throughout the baseball industry on Tuesday when they placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, outfielders Randal Grichuk and Hunter Renfroe, and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez on waivers.
MLB teams will have the opportunity to claim each player for no acquisition cost. Teams would be required to pay the remainder of their salaries. If all players are claimed, it would save the Angels around $7 million on their 2023 payroll – which would help them fall below the first tier of the $233 million competitive-balance-tax threshold.
In addition to the Angels players, among other players placed on waivers include New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, Chicago White Sox starter Mike Clevinger, Cleveland Guardians reliever Daniel Norris and New York Mets starter Carlos Carrasco, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Here is insight into each player, combined with potential fits.
MLB Rumors: Fits for Lucas Giolito, Harrison Bader and more waiver surprises
Lucas Giolito, Angels
It was less than a month ago when the Angels parted with two of their top-five prospects to acquire Giolito. Since the trade, he has a 6.89 ERA in six starts in Anaheim and now the team is willing to part with him for nothing.
Ouch.
Giolito, who is in the final year of his contract, feels like a certainty to be claimed. There are many contending teams that could make sense for Giolito. But there’s one fit that stands out above the others, and it’s the Los Angeles Dodgers who could use another starting pitcher. Besides, look at the work they’ve done with rebuilding Lance Lynn.
Who’s to say that they can’t do the same for Giolito?
Potential fit: Dodgers