MLB Rumors: Lucas Giolito, two other free agents with most to gain in September
With the Major League Baseball offseason rapidly approaching, teams are beginning to formulate their free agency plans. Here are three players with the most to gain in September.
With the Major League Baseball postseason race rapidly heating up, that also means that free agency is getting closer.
The free agent conversations will be dominated by Shohei Ohtani, quite possibly the greatest player to ever hit the market despite a torn UCL. While Ohtani will not pitch again in 2023, he has continued to hit at a very high level, and it’s considered probable that he will pitch again in the future. It’s just unclear whether that will be in 2024 or 2025, as no one has commented on whether he will undergo Tommy John surgery.
But there are plenty of other free agents that will be available this winter. Here are three that would benefit from a strong final month of the regular season – and potentially the postseason.
MLB free agents with most to gain in September: Lucas Giolito, Cleveland Guardians
When he was with the Chicago White Sox, Lucas Giolito was having a bounce-back season and appeared to be setting himself up for a strong free agency. But he regressed after being traded to the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 6.89 ERA and a 34/15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six starts.
So with the Angels free falling in the standings, the team placed Giolito on waivers. He was ultimately claimed by the Guardians, who have had tons of success working with young and veteran pitchers. While they are not currently in a postseason spot, they could be just the team for Giolito to get back on track ahead of free agency.
If he indeed does get back on track, Giolito will be firmly entrenched among the top starting pitchers in free agency this offseason.