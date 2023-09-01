MLB Rumors: Lucas Giolito, two other free agents with most to gain in September
MLB free agents with most to gain in September: Jordan Montgomery, Texas Rangers
Montgomery has positioned himself for a massive payday in free agency.
He showed signs of being a high-end, frontline pitcher after being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle of the 2022 season when he posted a 3.11 ERA in 11 starts. He continued that strong play with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts in St. Louis and has only gotten better after yet another midseason trade to the Rangers.
In five starts in Texas, Montgomery has a 2.30 ERA and a 30/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s one of the best arms on the market and is even under consideration to be THE best arm on the market, with Blake Snell being another strong candidate. But he can further stake his claim as the best arm with a strong final month of the season and postseason (should the struggling Rangers advance).
A contract north of nine figures is absolutely in the equation for Montgomery. Just how much more than $100 million he will receive could very well be determined in the next four-plus weeks.