MLB Rumors: Lucas Giolito, two other free agents with most to gain in September
MLB free agents with most to gain in September: Harrison Bader, Cincinnati Reds
Another player that was moved at the waiver deadline. Bader is an immensely talented player – he’s a Gold Glove center fielder and hits left-handed pitchers at an elite level – but he’s struggled to stay healthy and perform against right-handed pitching.
Bader is now in Cincinnati, where he will patrol center field and be a veteran leader in a very young and talented Reds clubhouse. The team is counting on him, and Hunter Renfroe, to help vault Cincinnati into the postseason. And if Bader is a key part in doing that, and can stay healthy the remainder of the season, he could position himself for a multi-year contract in free agency.
There figures to be no shortage of interest. The Arizona Diamondbacks attempted to claim Bader on waivers, according to sources familiar with the situation, but Cincinnati had a higher waiver priority. Another team that scouts viewed as a fit for Bader was the San Francisco Giants, though it’s unknown whether they ultimately put in a claim for the 29-year-old outfielder.