MLB Rumors: 4 teams that should take a second look at Marcus Stroman
Stroman could be a valuable addition for these four teams looking to bolster their starting rotation in 2024.
The Los Angeles Angels should give Marcus Stroman a second look
After losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency, the Los Angeles Angels need to bolster their rotation for the 2024 season. As it stands now, they are looking to youngsters Reid Detmers and Chase Silseth, along with Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval, to carry their rotation this season. The only veteran on the staff is 34-year-old Tyler Anderson.
Marcus Stroman would help balance out the inexperienced Angels rotation and give them another arm to combat Angel Stadium's favorable home run environment. The same qualities that make him attractive to the Giants would play well in one of the top home run parks in MLB, as rated by Statcast Park Factors.
Stroman's high groundball rate and low home run rate would be a welcome addition to a pitching staff that gave up the sixth-most long balls in 2023 with 209.
To add more intrigue to this potential free agent match, Stroman and Angels GM Perry Minasian have a history from their time in the Toronto organization, where Minasian was a scout while Stroman was working his way through the minors before establishing himself as a big league pitcher. According to Zach Rotman of Halo Hangout, the two sides had mutual interest just a couple of offseasons ago before Stroman signed with the Cubs.
While the Angels will have to do more than sign Stroman to give them a chance in 2024, it would be a good start.