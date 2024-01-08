MLB Rumors: 4 teams that should take a second look at Marcus Stroman
Stroman could be a valuable addition for these four teams looking to bolster their starting rotation in 2024.
The Baltimore Orioles should give Marcus Stroman a second look
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to repeat their phenomenal 2023, and to do that, they'll need to bolster their rotation. The young and talented Orioles took down the big, bad AL East, despite a starting rotation that was in flux most of the year.
Around top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez struggling to get his footing and the confounding trade deadline addition of Jack Flaherty, the Orioles pieced together a 101-win season on the backs of Kyle Bradish, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, and Cole Irvin.
Marcus Stroman would add a much-needed veteran presence to a young Baltimore rotation. Not to mention his wealth of experience pitching in the AL East. The long-time Blue Jay spent more than five seasons battling the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and even the Orioles.
In 52 games versus the AL East in his career, Stroman has a 4.10 ERA and an xFIP of 3.88 while surrendering only 31 home runs against arguably the toughest division year in and year out.
More recently, Stroman showed he can still get up for games in the division he called home for five and a half years. In his two starts against the AL East in 2023, the righty tossed a nine-inning, eight-strikeout, one-hit shutout gem against the Rays. He followed that up with a six-inning effort against the Red Sox in which he gave up only one run on three hits.
Stroman also gained valuable postseason experience while in Toronto, pitching in the electric 2015 and 2016 playoffs for the Jays. Based on how the Texas Rangers rolled over the young Orioles in the ALDS this past October, Baltimore can use all the experience it can get.