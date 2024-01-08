MLB Rumors: 4 teams that should take a second look at Marcus Stroman
Stroman could be a valuable addition for these four teams looking to bolster their starting rotation in 2024.
The Boston Red Sox should give Marcus Stroman a second look
Another AL East team that should look at Marcus Stroman as an option to rebuild their rotation is the Boston Red Sox, especially after trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. Boston could use a steadying arm in a rotation that doesn't have much experience after Nick Pivetta and the newly signed Lucas Giolito.
Right now, Roster Resource has Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford filling in the rest of the Opening Day rotation — a little over four years of service time. Adding Stroman for a couple of seasons would give the Red Sox some depth in the rotation while their young guys get established, and the team figures out what it has in building blocks for the future.
Like the Angels, Stroman already has a connection to the top dog in the Red Sox organization. Boston's newly hired chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, was the assistant general manager in Chicago while Stroman was there.
From his high groundball rate to his experience in the AL East, it seems like a no-brainer addition to a team that needs to look at least like it's trying to compete for a fanbase that deserves a competent ball club.
Stroman has shown that he can pitch at Fenway Park over the course of his career. In six starts (five with Toronto, one with the New York Mets) in Boston, he has an impressive 3.57 ERA with only three home runs allowed in one of the most hitter-friendly venues in MLB.
On top of his career performance in Boston, he'd also be a great fit in a city that takes its baseball seriously. There's no doubt that Stroman likes the big stage, and he'd thrive in the spotlight of one of the biggest and toughest baseball markets.