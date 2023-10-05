MLB Rumors: Max Fried update, Mets a mess, Blue Jays in chaos
MLB rumors: Atlanta Braves fans get great news regarding Max Fried
The Atlanta Braves are now two days away from their first postseason baseball game of October. They will meet a familiar foe in the rival Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS series. While 20-game winner Spencer Strider will toe the rubber in Game 1 on Saturday, the expectation is that Southpaw Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta in Game 2 on Monday. He has been dealing with a finger blister.
According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Fried not only pitched well in Tuesday's intra-squad scrimmage at Truist Park, but his injured finger looks to have fully healed. His blister popped up in his last two starts for the Braves in September. As Bowman pointed out, if he pitched every 12 days, then this would not be an issue, but breaking balls are a big part of Fried's game and he will need his finger.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried looked good on Tuesday and his finger has healed up nicely.
"It looks good without anything on it. It healed very well."
Overall, as long as Fried can pitch up to his lofty standard, the Braves will be the presumptive favorite to win the World Series. Of course, Philadelphia upset Atlanta in the NLDS a season ago. Strider had a miserable time pitching on the road at Citizens Bank Park. While he had a breakout second season in the big leagues, the postseason is a totally different beast. However, it is one that Fried has thrived in.
Look for The Battery to be fully energized by the time the Phightin' Phils come to town this weekend.