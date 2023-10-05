MLB Rumors: Max Fried update, Mets a mess, Blue Jays in chaos
- The Toronto Blue Jays messed up big time yet again in the postseason.
- Once again, the New York Mets revealed themselves as a chaotic mess of a franchise.
- As for Max Fried, Atlanta Braves fans got good news about their ace pitcher's health.
By John Buhler
MLB rumors: The New York Mets are a dumpster fire of epic proportions
After almost winning the NL East a season ago, the New York Mets devolved into being ... the New York Mets... It was a pitiful season for the Amazins, so much so that skipper Buck Showalter decided he had enough and would venture back into retirement. The Mets are running through managers like the late Larry King did wives. Now, reports have surfaced that they cannot even field a lineup right...
Mike Puma of The New York Post reported Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler could not agree on playing time with regards to the greatest athletic specimen known to mankind, or since Bartolo Colon, in the absolutely majestic Daniel Vogelbach. Eppler wanted Vogelbach to serve as the team's everyday designated hitter, whereas Showalter had him riding pine while he was slumping.
It was the latest example of how you need for your skipper and general manager to be in lock-step over these important issues. While this isn't playing Scott Hatteberg at first over Carlos Pena type of shenanigans, it is a sign that the Mets will never beat the Atlanta Braves with great regularity until they stop beating themselves. Money may grow on trees for Steve Cohen, but he sure can't build a winner.
Look for Vogelbach to have the greatest spite season of all time playing for the non-division winners.