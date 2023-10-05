MLB Rumors: Max Fried update, Mets a mess, Blue Jays in chaos
- The Toronto Blue Jays messed up big time yet again in the postseason.
- Once again, the New York Mets revealed themselves as a chaotic mess of a franchise.
- As for Max Fried, Atlanta Braves fans got good news about their ace pitcher's health.
By John Buhler
The Wild Card Series came and went without a ton of fanfare in the MLB postseason. They may only be best-of-three series, but nothing but two-game sweeps were to be had this October.
While the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers advanced out of the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays' and Toronto Blue Jays' seasons have ended. Tampa couldn't get people to show up in St. Petersburg, while Toronto had a pitching staff brainfart.
Over in the Senior Circuit, the Arizona Diamondbacks stole two on the road over the National League Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers. As expected, last year's NL pennant winner Philadelphia Phillies moved on past the division rival Miami Marlins. This now sets up an NLDS series for the ages between Philadelphia and the juggernaut Atlanta Braves. It has all of the baseball world's undivided attention.
So the Braves will play the Phillies, the Diamondbacks will take on the NL West foe Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rangers will face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles and the Twins are going up against the unrelenting Houston Astros. It should be a good time for all once playoff baseball resumes this weekend. All the while, we have some delicious MLB rumors to sink our teeth into. You ready for this?
Behold! The only MLB rumors that really matter heading into the back-nine of your 9-to-5 workweek.
MLB rumors: Toronto Blue Jays made a huge mistake on Wednesday
In a must-win for Canada's lone MLB franchise, the Toronto Blue Jays came up short vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, falling 2-0. While it was the No. 3 vs. No. 6 series in the American League, Toronto was still in this game until the final out. The controversial part of this game was Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios got pulled from the game after throwing only 47 pitches. 47!!!
Berrios only went three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, walking one and striking out five. While the bullpen certainly held up its end of the bargain, Toronto was unable to put a single run across in this must-win ballgame, despite outhitting Minnesota, 9-7. To make matters even worse, this premature postseason exit was further emphasized by Blue Jays' legend Vernon Wells tweet...
To pull Berrios after only 47 pitches is right up there with Kevin Cash yanking Blake Snell out of the 2020 World Series or conversely, Grady Little leaving Pedro Martinez in too long in the 2003 ALCS. Regardless, we have to wonder if big, wholesale changes are coming in Toronto. This core is certainly awesome to watch, but it keeps coming up short in the postseason. Maybe a move or two is coming?
For now, Toronto sports fans can get excited about the hockey season and Toronto Raptors hoops.