MLB Rumors: 3 replacements for Buck Showalter as Mets' manager
The Mets and Buck Showalter are going their separate ways. Now, the burning question is: Who will be the next manager for the Mets? These three options hold strong promise to lead the Mets to future success.
On Sunday, Buck Showalter announced to press he will not return as the New York Mets manager for the 2024 season. This is a huge opening on a team that is willing to do anything to win. Many MLB managers and former managers will try to jump at this opportunity of a lifetime.
No. 3 Replacement for Showalter as Mets Manager: Joe Maddon
Joe Maddon was a successful coach with a history of leading teams to the playoffs. Before ruining his career with the Angels, he took the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, which they lost to the Phillies in 2008. However, in 2016, he led the Chicago Cubs to destiny and broke the "Curse of the Billy Goat," ending generations of failure.
If you want to win, Maddon is one of the best options to pick up as a manager. In his career, he was successful with the Cubs but failed to take them far in the playoffs past the 2016 title.
Maddon was the skipper for the Tampa Bay Rays for years and turned them from a team losing 100 games a year to a team winning nearly 100 games a year. His career was filled with chances to go all the way, but they failed to win a World Series with him as the skipper and still haven't to this day.
His career will forever be tarnished from his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, which is what ruined his legacy. But that is also where he got his coaching start in 1996 and 1999. He started his career with the Angels and so far is positioned to end his career with the Angels.
He has the potential this offseason to make a return. At age 69 and soon turning 70, who knows if he still wants to manage a team after already winning it all, while being a winning manager of the year three times also and being a successful manager.