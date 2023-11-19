MLB Rumors: Mets could roll dice on Yankees cast-off in free agency
Former All-Star Luis Severino may join the New York Mets: Will they be able to improve his performance?
By James Nolan
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Luis Severino and the New York Mets are planning to meet with each other.
David Stearns recently appointed former New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as his team's manager, so it makes sense that they're interested in the two-time All-Star who had fallen out of favor in the Bronx.
Severino is coming off his worst season yet, as he went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA. In 2022, the 29-year-old was much better, finishing the season with a 7-3 record and a 3.18 ERA. When he's at his best, Severino could be one of the top pitchers in baseball.
With Stearns bringing over pitching insight to the Mets organization, they might be able to fix Severino's 2023 problems. The President of Baseball Operations helped build great staffs with the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers and hopes to do the same in Queens.
MLB Rumors: Luis Severino named a Mets free agent target
The Mets are in desperate need of pitching. Kodai Senga is coming off a fantastic first season, but outside of him, they have nothing.
Mets fans wouldn't be drooling over a Severino signing, but it wouldn't be a bad move. With Steve Cohen being the richest owner in the sport, the Mets will likely not stop at the former Yankees star.
Rumors have also been heating up about the Mets interest in the NPB superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto. If they can pull off a deal with the 25-year-old and Severino, it would give the Mets a stacked rotation a year after they hoped for the same with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the fold.
Would bringing in Severino make the Mets World Series contenders? Absolutely not. However, it would be a low-risk/high-reward move. If Stearns believes he can have the former All-Star fixed, they shouldn't let Severino leave without signing a contract.