MLB rumors: Montgomery uninterested in reunion, New info on Bellinger contract, Juan Soto FA prediction
- Will Juan Soto stay a Yankee after the 2024 season?
- Cody Bellinger's contract is different than initially reported
- Jordan Montgomery reunions appear far-fetched
By Curt Bishop
Juan Soto free agency prediction
The New York Yankees came into the offseason with some glaring holes in their roster, most notably the presence of left-handed power, an issue that has plagued them the last several seasons. Filler like Joey Gallo largely disappointed the last few years.
At the Winter Meetings, New York was quick to address this when they acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a trade. But while New York tackled an important need, there is one issue they are facing. Soto is merely a rental for the time being, as he will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic isn't concerned about Soto leaving the Yankees anytime soon. In his latest Q&A (subscription required), Bowden was asked about where he thought Soto would be come Opening Day 2025.
Bowden's answer was short and to the point, and he predicted that Soto will not only stay in New York, but that he'll love it there and that the love will be mutual. Notably, Soto acknowledged the large presence of Dominican fans in the Bronx and New York in a recent Q&A, and said he felt every home game will feel like a World Baseball Classic game (subscription required). That's high praise before even seeing the fans cheer his name.
Soto is likely to command a hefty contract. Back in 2022, he turned down a 15-year, $400 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals.
But the Yankees should be able to afford Soto's services and re-sign the young slugger. It's also possible that a contract extension could take place during the season, but Soto may want to test the free agent market.