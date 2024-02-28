MLB rumors: Montgomery uninterested in reunion, New info on Bellinger contract, Juan Soto FA prediction
- Will Juan Soto stay a Yankee after the 2024 season?
- Cody Bellinger's contract is different than initially reported
- Jordan Montgomery reunions appear far-fetched
By Curt Bishop
New info on Cody Bellinger contract
The Cody Bellinger contract is official.
The veteran slugger returned to the Chicago Cubs after signing a three-year, $80 million deal with the North Siders on Sunday morning. The deal became official on Tuesday.
Bellinger returns to a team that finished just one game short of a playoff spot last season and has big goals for 2024.
On Twitter, Bob Nightengale of USA Today provided some new information on Bellinger's contract.
This year, he will make $27.5 million but could make up to $30 million if he chooses to opt out. He'll make $27.5 million in 2025 if he doesn't opt out after 2024 but could be guaranteed $32.5 million if he opts out after year two.
Should Bellinger not exercise any of his opt-out clauses, he'll make $25 million in 2026, which will take the deal to $80 million.
Originally, the deal was reported as $30 million in years one and two, and $20 in year three.
Everything will depend on how Bellinger performs in 2024. If the reigning National League Comeback Player of the Year repeats his 2023 performance, then it is very likely that he will opt out and hit the free agent market again at the end of the season.
We'll see if Bellinger can build off of 2023.