MLB rumors: Montgomery uninterested in reunion, New info on Bellinger contract, Juan Soto FA prediction
- Will Juan Soto stay a Yankee after the 2024 season?
- Cody Bellinger's contract is different than initially reported
- Jordan Montgomery reunions appear far-fetched
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery uninterested in STL reunion
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals who were hoping for a reunion with left-hander Jordan Montgomery received some bad news on Tuesday.
In Jim Bowden's latest Q&A in The Athletic, a Cardinals fan asked him about the chances of a reunion with Montgomery on a similar pillow deal to what Bellinger received, citing that pitching in a pitcher-friendly ballpark like Busch Stadium could help him build his stock.
However, Bowden responded by saying that not only will Montgomery not accept a pillow contract like Bellinger did, but that he also is not interested in a return to St. Louis. Similarly, it sounds like a New York reunion is highly unlikely as well.
St. Louis already signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson to bolster the rotation, but Gibson and Lynn do little more than bridge a gap for top pitching prospect Tink Hence and other arms. And in order for St. Louis to be able to drop the hammer on the weak NL Central and become World Series contenders again, they are going to need a second frontline starter.
Instead, they have chosen to remain conservative with their money and not sign any other big-name starting pitchers. Montgomery would be a good fit in St. Louis, and he would give the Cardinals a much better chance to compete with some of the best teams in the National League.
However, as currently constructed, it is unlikely that the Cardinals will be able to hold a candle to teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves.
The Cardinals have not won a World Series title since 2011, much less reached the World Series since 2013. Even a potential match with Blake Snell is highly unlikely.
Bowden noted that the Boston Red Sox had a recent call with Montgomery and that they are the likely favorite to sign him.