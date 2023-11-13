MLB Rumors: Ohtani party crashers, Cardinals blockbuster brewing, Blake Snell favorite
Offseason activity is about to heat up. Catch up with the latest rumors as the Winter Meetings approach.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Blake Snell favorites include Mariners, Phillies
Blake Snell is one of the top names available on the free agent market and is likely to receive a major payday this winter.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Snell hopes to potentially sign a deal with the Seattle Mariners. Snell is a native of Seattle and grew up a fan of the Mariners.
However, the Mariners do not have a need for starting pitching this offseason. Nightengale states that if Aaron Nola leaves the Philadelphia Phillies, they will be the favorites to land Snell.
Seattle already has Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Robbie Ray, and Emerson Hancock in the mix for their rotation. Should one arm be traded, it's possible that a spot could open up for Snell.
As for Philadelphia, the expectation is that Nola will ultimately stay a Phillie. But Snell and Zack Wheeler in the same rotation along with Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez would make the Phillies a very formidable opponent for all National League ballclubs.
After losing the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games, the Phillies should be one of baseball's most active teams this winter in free agency.
