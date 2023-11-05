MLB Rumors: Ohtani sleeper picks, Juan Soto trade, Yankees changes
MLB Rumors: Cubs, Rangers among list of suitors for Shohei Ohtani
The Shohei Ohtani free agency spectacle will command the attention of MLB fans across the globe this winter. He is expected to entertain offers from several different teams, all with a unique angle and potential appeal.
He could re-sign with the Los Angeles Angels. Nightengale points to the Los Angeles Dodgers as the "favorite" to sign him away. Several big spenders on the east and west coast also crack Nightengale's list — San Francisco, the Mets and Yankees, Toronto, Seattle, San Diego.
There are also a couple sleepers in the Ohtani race, however. The Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers are expected to contend for the two-way superstar's services.
Ohtani is the biggest box office draw in baseball. Even with concerns about his pitching future following a torn UCL he suffered last season, Ohtani could command in the ballpark of $500 million on his next contract. He's about to win his second MVP award in six MLB seasons, and he's still a tier-one power hitter who can single-handedly change a team's fortunes on offense.
The Cubs are expected to pursue power hitters to complement their elite defense. Pete Alonso and Juan Soto have been favorites in the trade rumor mill, but Ohtani is better than both at the plate — and there's long-term pitching upside. With Jayson Heyward, Marcus Stroman, and Cody Bellinger all coming off the books, Chicago could have the money to really make Ohtani think.
As for the Rangers, it's not difficult to surmise the appeal from Ohtani's perspective. Texas just won the World Series with a potent lineup centered around superstars Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. Bruce Bochy is a well-respected manager. If Ohtani wants to finally compete on the postseason stage after years of losing in Anahaim, the Rangers feel like a strong bet.
It should be a wild offseason. Ohtani has the ability to change the MLB landscape for the next decade.