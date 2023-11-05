MLB Rumors: Ohtani sleeper picks, Juan Soto trade, Yankees changes
- Rangers, Cubs cited as Shohei Ohtani sleepers
- Padres aren't keen to trade Juan Soto just yet
- Yankees' big offseason changes are... philosophical
MLB Rumors: Padres not inclined to trade Juan Soto this offseason
The San Diego Padres are expected to aggressively cut costs after last season's failure. The team struggled to meet payroll demands, to the point where a $50 million loan was necessary. An easy way to trim salary would be to trade Juan Soto, who will make $33 million in the final year of his contract in 2024.
But, not so fast, reports Nightengale. The Padres could look to move off of Fernando Tatis Jr. or Xander Bogaerts instead. San Diego would also "like" to move Jake Cronenworth after he signed a seven-year, $80 million extension in April. Soto won't be completely excised from the trade rumor mill, but it's clear San Diego has no intention of trading him during the offseason.
"Besides, GM A.J. Preller isn’t about to punt on this season. He believes they were as talented as any team in baseball. He wants to keep Soto at least for the first half to see if they recover and become the elite team he envisioned all along."
The belief is that Soto will demand a higher price tag closer to the trade deadline, when teams are more desperate to deliver on early-season success or course correct after early-season struggles. Soto is one of the best bats in the major leagues — .275/.410/.519 with 35 HR and 109 RBI last season — so he will have a long line of interested suitors if the Padres ever do decide to set up shop.
The Chicago Cubs have been a regular source of Soto buzz, while the Yankees and New York Mets also make a great deal of sense. Especially if the Yankees are more willing to trade high-end prospects to get their current core back on track.
For now, the Padres appear content to let the Soto experiment continue for at least half a season more. San Diego paid all that money with the goal of contending. Maybe it all comes together in 2024. If it doesn't, then Soto probably hits the open market.