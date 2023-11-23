MLB Rumors: Ohtani staying in LA? Soto asking price, Bellinger mystery, Yamamoto truth
- Yamamoto's supposed preference to play with a Japanese team is creating some mixed messaging
- The Padres have a reported asking price for Juan Soto
- Cody Bellinger could be the source of enraging internal debates for teams in need of outfield help
- Some think that Shohei Ohtani's fate is already set
By Josh Wilson
Cody Bellinger's free agency a mystifying proposition for some teams
Top free agent Cody Bellinger made great use of his one-year prove-it deal with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger, who won NL MVP years ago with the Los Angeles Dodgers, restored his reputation in such a way that it's likely to get him his last major contract at the pro level.
After looking like he was on his way out of the MLB with a 44 OPS+ in 2021 and 81 in 2022, 2023 with the Cubs saw him put forth a 133, including 97 RBI. Bellinger is back. Or so we think?
Worth keeping in mind is that he's not that far removed from those sluggishly bad seasons at the plate. That fact might give some pause to teams who are excited about what he did in 2023, but skeptical of how close he can get to maintaining that production for years to come.
Mark Sanchez of the New York Post wrote about that "mystery" and how it could shrink Bellinger's market than is immediately apparent. Some teams that are interested in him, like the Yankees, have made poor roster-building decisions in recent years that might give some pause over concerns they could be repeating past mistakes. Josh Donaldson, an MVP in his own right, proved to be a non-factor in his time with the Yankees. Joey Gallo looked equally as bad in New York.
The Yankees have to get things right, as do the Giants.
So, when you're talking about potentially $20 million-plus per year, there's not much room for error.
In the end, it only takes one team to pay up to make a contract. Bellinger will still get paid.