MLB Rumors: Ohtani staying in LA? Soto asking price, Bellinger mystery, Yamamoto truth
- Yamamoto's supposed preference to play with a Japanese team is creating some mixed messaging
- The Padres have a reported asking price for Juan Soto
- Cody Bellinger could be the source of enraging internal debates for teams in need of outfield help
- Some think that Shohei Ohtani's fate is already set
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers?
David Wassegh of Dodgers Talk seems convinced Ohtani to the Dodgers is a very real possibility, going so far as to indicate it's a near certainty.
"I don't know when, I don't know for how much, but all signs are pointing to Ohtani and the Dodgers finding common ground."
Wassegh went to suggest that Ohtani would sign right around the winter meetings.
For now, color me skeptical, filing this away in the "radio hosts that need to fill air time without much tangible news," category. But it is a notably more authoritative prediction than you might normally hear. Wassegh is a sideline reporter with SportsNet LA and reasonably plugged in with the team and ostensibly, players and the front office. Maybe there's real action here.
A Dodgers signing would be obviously easy for Ohtani, who has already lived in the area in-season his last several years.
With winter meetings having yet to kick off, it's difficult to understand how the Dodgers would have made such an early agreement with Ohtani, though the fact that he was already in Los Angeles could have given the Dodgers a minor leg up?
At this point, it's far too early to say for sure, with essentially no rumors having leaked out on Ohtani's thinking about what he wants to do with his free agency.
It's long been speculated that Ohtani's mild-mannered temperament may leave him feeling betrayed if anything leaks out.