MLB rumors: One team leaning no on Glasnow, Kimbrel new home, Craig Counsell's awkward flight
By Scott Rogust
Craig Kimbrel close to a deal with Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles shocked the world last year when they finished with the best record and the No. 1 seed in the American League. Despite their early exit, the future is bright, and the Orioles are looking to build a contender. One area that they need to address is the bullpen, specifically at closer, with Felix Bautista expected to miss all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.
It appears they have their eyes set on a veteran closer to help fill in for next season.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Orioles are "seriously engaged" with former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel. Sherman notes that Kimbrel would fill the closer role or become the set-up guy for Yennier Cano.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Orioles and Kimbrel were close to a deal.
Kimbrel has had his share of ups and downs in terms of production over the years, but he rebounded, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, and the Phillies this season.
Speaking of the Phillies, Kimbrel was named an All-Star for the ninth time and his first since 2021. But in the postseason, Kimbrel struggled, notably in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he was credited for Philadelphia's losses in Games 3 and 4.
In the regular season, Kimbrel recorded a 3.26 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, 22 saves on 27 opportunities, 94 strikeouts, and 28 walks in 69.0 innings (71 games). In the postseason, Kimbrel was credited with a 6.00 ERA, a 1.83 WHIP, an 0-2 win-loss record, three saves on four opportunities, five strikeouts, and five walks in 6.0 innings.
The Orioles are looking to stay in contention in a tough AL East division. Bringing in Kimbrel does help solve their need at closer.